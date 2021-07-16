Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Sells $1,402,500.00 in Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90. Netlist, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $7.31.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Netlist Company Profile
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
