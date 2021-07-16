Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Sells $1,402,500.00 in Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90. Netlist, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $7.31.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.