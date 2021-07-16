NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NETSTREIT traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 1953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 222,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 89,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.10 million and a P/E ratio of 36.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.