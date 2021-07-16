New Jersey Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.