New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,262,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,234 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

