NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE NREF traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 28,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

