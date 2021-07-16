NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 14,737 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $211,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,015.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,600 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $37,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,489.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 54,874 shares of company stock valued at $779,632 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $321,000.

NYSE:NHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,227. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

