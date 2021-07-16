Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $68,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

