NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $178.93 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

