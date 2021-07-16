NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $917,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 535,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 117,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,177,191.00. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 531,822 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,836 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

QSR opened at $63.83 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

