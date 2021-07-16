NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.97 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

