NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,911,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after buying an additional 307,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth about $16,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

