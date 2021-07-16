NFTLootBox Market Cap Tops $600,454.11 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $600,454.11 and $96,681.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.57 or 0.00084774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00038035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00102662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00145874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,539.77 or 1.00630649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

