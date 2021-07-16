Nigel Crockett Sells 72,701 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nigel Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Nigel Crockett sold 271 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $8,672.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,917 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.