Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKLA. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Nikola has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

