Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 370.2% in June

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 370.2% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NROM opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56. Noble Roman’s has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 78.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

