Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 167.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 73,815.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

