Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $41.84 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

