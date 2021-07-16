Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 128.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

