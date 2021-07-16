Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,837 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

