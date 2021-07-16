Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $972,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,068 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $226.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.07. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Truist reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $11,993,000.00. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

