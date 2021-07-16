Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTPYU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $60,240,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $39,156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $20,080,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $20,080,000.

RTPYU stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

