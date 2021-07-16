Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,305 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

