Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

