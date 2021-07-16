Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $10,726,000. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

