Nord/LB Reiterates €9.50 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

FRA:PBB opened at €8.46 ($9.95) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.22.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

