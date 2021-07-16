Nord/LB Reiterates €9.50 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

FRA:PBB opened at €8.46 ($9.95) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.22.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

