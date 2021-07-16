Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $58,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,362,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,198,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $12,601,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Welltower stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.