Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,537 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $66,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,124.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

PXD opened at $147.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

