Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet Sells 6,600 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $222.25 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Nordson by 17.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Nordson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

