Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce sales of $599.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $538.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $224.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.