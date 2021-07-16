North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of North Mountain Merger worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMMC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $7,936,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at about $5,692,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth about $4,960,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $3,492,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMMC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 3,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

