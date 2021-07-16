Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek Buys 20,000 Shares

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

NECB opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

