Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek Buys 20,000 Shares

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
NECB opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
