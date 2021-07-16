Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) COO Jose M. Collazo Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) COO Jose M. Collazo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 113,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

