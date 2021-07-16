Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) COO Jose M. Collazo Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) COO Jose M. Collazo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS NECB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 113,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
