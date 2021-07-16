Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

