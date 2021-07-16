Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,685,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.30. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

