Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Baozun by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Baozun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

