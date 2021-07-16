Northern Trust Corp Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,460,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 913,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 170,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $717.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

