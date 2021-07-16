Northern Trust Corp Has $8.28 Million Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,636 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

TPC stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $676.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

