Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.28. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

