Northern Trust Corp Sells 101,075 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $5,202,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $36.46 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $55,953.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

