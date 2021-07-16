Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 3.4%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 442,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $198,675.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $677,126. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

