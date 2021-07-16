Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 49,429 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 49,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $1,938,111.09.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, David Sangster sold 15,634 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $583,929.90.

NTNX stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 49.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 34.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

