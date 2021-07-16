Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651,342 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $108,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Nutrien by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.