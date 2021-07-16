Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,003 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,188,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $57,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,207.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.