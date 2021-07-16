Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Lamar Advertising worth $62,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

