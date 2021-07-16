Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $59.50 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 621,024 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Brixmor Property Group worth $59,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $1,827,350. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

