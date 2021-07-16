Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $60.10 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $60,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $356.63 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

