Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $60.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $60,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $177.99 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $141.25 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

