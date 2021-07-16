Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 609,676 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,003,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 609,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $63,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

