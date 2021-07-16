NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$5.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVA. TD Securities increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

TSE:NVA opened at C$3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.22. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$835.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. Analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

