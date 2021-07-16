Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.55% of Oasis Petroleum worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $238,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of OAS opened at $90.87 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

